Rains improve S/Africa’s dam levels

Current rainfall has brought hope that water-hungry South Africa would not go through again what Cape Town did when it nearly ran out of water two years ago, APA learnt on Wednesday.According to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, many parts of South Africa have received enough rainfall, which has increased average dam levels from 62.4 percent last week to 64 percent this week.

Due to this, Gauteng Province’s dams have recorded the highest cumulative levels in spite of this week’s levels dropping from 103 percent to 98.9 percent, it said.

In Limpopo Province, dam levels rose from 62.3 percent last week to 69 percent this week, and the province of Mpumalanga made a slight increase to 75.2 percent from 74.4 percent, the ministry said.

The Northern Cape Province remained stable at 80.8 percent, while dam levels in North West Province has dropped from 67.3 percent to 66.8 percent, it added.

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu cautioned South Africans against complacency as the dam levels belie the real water situation on the ground.

She appealed to water users to continue saving the commodity and brace themselves for a dry winter, which starts around May.