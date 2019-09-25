Ramaphosa affirms language equality in South Africa

Published on 25.09.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

The South African government “is doing everything to promote and preserve all languages spoken in the country,” President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

The president said this during the National Heritage Day celebrations in the city of Upington in the Northern Cape Province on Tuesday.

According to Ramaphosa, all languages in South Africa must be treated equally.

“Every single language spoken in this country has equal value and equal worth,” he said.

The president said his government was doing everything within its means to promote and preserve all languages, especially the languages of the people of the Northern Cape Province that are dying out such as N|uu, Nama, !Xun and Khwe dialects.

“We are working to restore the collective pride of our people,” Ramaphosa said.

Every September is observed as Heritage Month in South Africa.