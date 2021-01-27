International › APA

Happening now

Ramaphosa appoints acting Minister in the Presidency

Published on 27.01.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

South Africa’s Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has been appointed as Acting Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation until further notice, the Presidency announced on Wednesday.Ntshavheni replaces the late Jackson Mthembu who died last week of coronavirus-related complications.

In making the announcement, the presidency said Ntshavheni would continue to perform her responsibilities as Minister of Small Business Development while acting as Minister in The Presidency.

Long-serving minister Mthembu was laid to rest on Sunday in Pretoria after a church service in which President Cyril Ramaphosa paid homage to him as a man of high integrity who dedicated his work not to the president or the ruling African National Congress party but to the people first and foremost.

“It is the greatest tragedy to have lost him, particularly at this time, as we strive to return to a path of integrity, of selfless service and transformation,” Ramaphosa said of the late 63-year-old minister.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top