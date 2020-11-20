Ramaphosa appoints S/Africa’s first female auditor-general

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday appointed Tsakani Maluleke as South Africa’s new auditor-general, making her the first woman to occupy the position in the history of the country.Ramaphosa said in a statement that Maluleke would serve for a non-renewable term of seven years starting from December 1.

“She is a seasoned business leader with a wealth of corporate governance experience gained through participation on numerous corporate boards and strategic committees,” Ramaphosa said.

She replaces Kimi Makwetu who died last week, just weeks before the expiry of his term of office.

Maluleke has served as deputy auditor-general since 2014.

Ramaphosa congratulated Maluleke “on reaching this remarkable personal milestone and wished her well in her leadership of an institution charged with advancing public sector accountability and contributing to the building of an ethical and capable state.”

The incoming auditor-general is a chartered accountant and registered auditor with more than 20 years of experience in the private and public sectors.