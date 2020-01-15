Ramaphosa attends inauguration of Mozambique’s Nyusi

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa travelled to Mozambique on Wednesday to attend the inauguration of President-elect Filipe Nyusi in Maputo.Mozambique held presidential, legislative and provincial elections on 15 October 2019 and Nyusi was declared winner of the polls.

He was inaugurated on Wednesday for a second five-year term in office.

South Africa and Mozambique enjoy cordial ties underpinned by strong historical and political bonds dating back to the era of the liberation struggle, it said.

The relationship is informed by historical, geographical as well as cultural affinities between the people of the two countries, the presidency added.

“President Ramaphosa said he was looking forward to working with President Nyusi as the two neighbouring countries seek to enhance conditions for increased levels of domestic and foreign investment aimed at economic growth, the reduction of inequality and the eradication of poverty,” the presidency said.