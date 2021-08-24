International › APA

Happening now

Ramaphosa attends inauguration of Zambia’s President-elect’

Published on 24.08.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is attending the inauguration of Zambia’sPresident-elect Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka on Tuesday, the presidency has said.Hichilema was elected as the country’s new president following elections held in the country earlier this month. 

“South Africa and Zambia enjoy deep historical ties forged during the struggle against apartheid and colonialism in the region,” the presidency said.

“The relationship is currently underpinned by the mutual cooperation in diplomatic, cultural and economic development between the two nations,” the office said.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, and Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Candith Mashego-Dlamini, have accompanied Ramaphosa to the inauguration in the Zambian capital’s National Stadium.

Last week following his election, Ramaphosa assured the President-elect that South Africa would, in its relations with Zambia, “build on the deep historical ties forged between the two nations.”

