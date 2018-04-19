Ramaphosa calls on Commonwealth countries to invest in S/Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged business here to invest in South Africa during a Commonwealth Business Forum held in the British capital.In London since Monday to attend the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of State and Government Meeting (CHOGM), Ramaphosa used his keynote address at the forum on Wednesday to introduce his newly-appointed investment envoys, while calling on Commonwealth countries to pledge towards investment in South Africa.

“This week we announced an ambitious investment drive that aims to generate at least US$100 billion in new investment over the next five years,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: “I have appointed four investment envoys to go right across the world, to go and campaign for investments for our country because, once again, South Africa is truly open for investment. This drive will culminate in an investment conference later this year.”

The special envoys on investment are finance heavyweights such as former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel, former Finance Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas, Executive Chairperson of Afropulse Group Phumzile Langeni and Chairman of Liberty Group and former CEO of Standard Bank, Jacko Maree.

As a collective, the Commonwealth countries represent 2.4 billion people and have historical trade and investment ties, similar legal systems and forms of government, and a common language of commerce.

“For us, the Commonwealth provides a platform to forge common approaches to matters of global importance, underpinned by a commitment to democracy, human rights, good governance and prosperity for all. It is also a platform to promote trade, investment and the exchange of skills and knowledge between countries.

He assured potential investors that South Africa was open for business and the country was putting measures in place to make it conducive and attractive to investors.

“We are improving the investment environment by, among other things, ensuring policy certainty and consistency, improving the performance of state-owned enterprises and consolidating fiscal debt,” the President said.

During his stay in Britain, Ramaphosa has paid a courtesy call on host Queen Elizabeth II, held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May, and attended the CHOGM’s opening and closing sessions as well as participating in a number of executive and retreat sessions.

During his courtesy call to the Queen, the President received a framed letter that Nelson Mandela wrote to the Queen in 1994, as South Africa was readmitted to the Commonwealth.

South Africa is this year marking the centenary of the late struggle icon, who would have turned 100 years old on 18 July 2018. Mandela died in 2013.

Ramaphosa and his delegation return home on Friday.