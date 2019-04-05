Ramaphosa cautions against fermenting divisions in S/Africa’s ruling ANC

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has lambasted his detractors in the ruling African National Congress party, saying those who are “fighting” him would never succeed in their plans.Ramaphosa made the remarks during a dialogue with community members in Johannesburg’s upmarket suburb of Sandton on Thursday night.

“The sense of renewal is gaining momentum. Things (corrupt practices) that happened in the past are going to be history. Even those who are waging a fight-back (against ending corruption) are not going to succeed,” he said to a round of applause.

He added: “They will not succeed because the majority of South Africans are sick and tired of the wrong things that happened. Those committed to doing wrong things are going to fail.”

He said the ongoing commissions of inquiry were “throwing everything out in the open” and some people could go to jail.

“The Zondo commission is enabling us as a nation to see what was going on, and we say to ourselves never again shall South Africa go through that. The commission’s findings will be issued once the work is completed.

“But while it’s in session as it is, there are certain things coming out that are actionable. If there needs to be jail time, there must be jail time so that those who’ve done wrong against the State must be men and women themselves and go answer,” the president said.

The deeply divided and factionalised ANC is facing crucial national elections on 8 May. The once dominant faction aligned to former president Jacob Zuma in the party is fighting for survival as Ramaphosa tries to crush rampant corruption and state capture – both in the party and government.