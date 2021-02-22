Ramaphosa commends soldiers’ role in Covid-19 fight

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the invaluable role South Africa’s soldiers continue to play in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic since its outbreak in March 2020 here.The president made these virtual remarks on Sunday to commemorate the country’s Armed Forces Day which is held annually to remember soldiers who lost their lives after the sinking of the South African troopship SS Mendi in 1917.

According to Ramaphosa, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has played an essential role to support national efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus since the first lockdown in March.

“Through the invaluable work you have done, and continue to do during this pandemic, you have demonstrated that the SANDF can be relied on in good and bad times, in times of peace and times of war, in times of stability and prosperity, and in times of crises,” the president said.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude and convey our deepest condolences to their loved ones,” he said, as he thanked the soldiers for helping the police to maintain law and order in the early days of the national lockdown.

“You are not just armed forces that exist to defend our nation. “You are foremost forces of development and progress,” he said.

He added: “The SANDF even undertook mercy missions to repatriate our citizens from abroad, who were fearful and wanted to be reunited with their families here.

“The South African Army Engineers Corps helped deliver clean drinking water to vulnerable communities locally as well.”

“Perhaps what touched us the most as a nation was the sight of SANDF members helping the elderly to carry their groceries, walking alongside young people making their way home, and many other instances that showed our armed forces at their best,” Ramaphosa said.

The SS Mendi sank following a collision with another ship in the English Channel during World War One on 21 February, losing everyone on board. The South African troops were on their way to support British colonial fighters during the European theatre of the war.