Ramaphosa condoles families of S/African horror crash victims

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sadness at the death of 24 people who perished in a road crash at the weekend in Limpopo Province.The horror crash, between a bus and a minibus taxi, took place on Sunday night in the town of Maphalle in the province to the north of the country.

Apparently, the victims were returning home after attending an International Youth Day rally addressed by the president in Polokwane, the Limpopo Province’s capital.

“These deaths are heart breaking. It is absolutely devastating to lose so many young lives in this manner,” Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

His office said the president has directed “all affected authorities to promptly step up their actions to assist where necessary.”