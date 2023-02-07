Ramaphosa condoles Turkey, Syria following devastating earthquake

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered condolences to Turkey and Syria following a powerful earthquake that hit parts of the two countries on Monday and left more than 2,000 people dead.In a statement late Monday, the South African leader said he was saddened by the devastation caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday morning.

The death toll is reported to have risen to have risen to more than 4,300 in both countries by Tuesday morning while over 15,000 have been reported injured.

“Our nation and government are saddened by the loss of life in Turkey and Syria and the vast damage to social and economic infrastructure with which the two governments and populations are now confronted,” Ramaphosa said.

Reports said rescuers were Tuesday battling heavy rain and snow as they raced against the clock to find survivors of the devastating earthquake.

Ramaphosa thanked South African humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers for joining the response to the quake.

The World Health Organization has warned the toll may rise dramatically as rescuers find more victims.

The tremor struck at 0417 local time (0117 GMT) on Monday near the city of Gaziantep, according to the US Geological Survey.