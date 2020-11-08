Ramaphosa congratulates Biden for US poll victory

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated victorious US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a highly historical presidential contest that saw 144 million Americans vote by mail or in person at polling stations nationwide five days ago.The newly-elected US leaders will head the 46th presidential administration, succeeding the beleaguered regime of President Donald Trump and his deputy Mike Pence, come 20th January 2021 – the country’s inauguration day to be held in the capital Washington, DC.

Ramaphosa tweeted that he looked forward to working with the in-coming leaders to strengthen ties between South Africa and the US.

Ruling African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party welcomed the forthcoming US leaders’ victory.

The world must rise to respect democracy and embrace the new administration, Mabe said.

The party expressed hope that Biden’s and Harris’ administration would lead the way in forging a global response to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The disease has devastated the world’s economies, including that of South Africa, which has lost two million jobs and nearly 20,000 people to the virus since its outbreak in the country in March 2020.

Both Biden and Harris have made history following their elections, observers noted.

Biden, on his part, is the oldest American to be elected to the US presidency at 78 years old. He served as VP under former President Barack Obama – the country’s first black leader – for eight years from 2008 to 2016.

Harris is the daughter of an immigrant Jamaican father and an immigrant Indian mother who met in the State of California as students.

Harris, who identifies herself as an African-American, is a first-generation American who will be the first female Vice President ever in US history and equally the first non-white American to hold the office.

Harris, at 50 years old, is expected to resign from her senatorial office in order to take up the second highest office and second most powerful position in the land.