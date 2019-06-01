Ramaphosa congratulates Malawi peer over re-election

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated President Peter Mutharika on his re-election for a second term as the president of Malawi, the presidency said on Friday.According to the high office, Ramaphosa said the strong bond of friendship, historical bilateral ties and a shared vision for progress would remain the bedrock of the renewed relations in the two new administrations.

“President Ramaphosa expressed his commitment to working closely with President Mutharika to enhance the good bilateral relations which exist between South Africa and Malawi, paying particular focus on the strengthening of economic cooperation,” the presidency said.

Ramaphosa also commended and congratulated the people of Malawi for conducting peaceful elections on 21 May, the office added.

Mutharika, aged 78, was on Monday declared the winner in the controversial presidential elections after garnering 38.5 percent of the vote following stiff competition from six opposition candidates.