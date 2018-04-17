Ramaphosa congratulates Team S/Africa for 37 medals

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Team South Africa for winning 37 medals at the just-ended 2018 Commonwealth Games held in the Australian region of Gold Coast.The games started on 4 April and ended on Sunday.

Team South Africa athletes, who returned home on Monday, won 13 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals across a broad range of disciplines.

Led by World and Olympics superstar Caster Semenya who won two gold medals in running, Team South Africa ended in sixth position on the medals table in a competition that featured some of the world’s strongest sporting nations as well as emerging states.

“We are immensely proud of our team for this outstanding performance that has placed the spotlight, not just on our sporting prowess, but also on how our society is creating opportunities for all South Africans to realise their human potential,” Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Among other top achievers were swimmers Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and Cameron van der Burgh who achieved six medals combined, while sprinter Akani Simbine won the country’s first gold medal in the 100m sprint.

Semenya won gold for the 800m and 1500m, while Martin Erasmus won South Africa’s first Commonwealth wrestling gold medal in 60 years.

The president encouraged South Africans to support the country’s athletes and their governing structures to ensure even greater performance moving forward.

He reiterated the importance of sports in building a healthy and cohesive society.

Ramaphosa said he will personally congratulate the athletes when he meets Team South Africa upon his return from the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London this week.

Ramaphosa and his delegation have since departed for Britain Monday evening.