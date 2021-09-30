Ramaphosa defends selection process for S/Africa’s top judge

International › APA

Published on 30.09.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

President Cyril Ramaphosa has requested South Africans to send their contributions on whom they want to be appointed as the country’s next top judge following the impending retirement of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in October.In addition, the president announced that candidates for chief justice could email in their applications which will be shortlisted before interviews are conducted and a final decision is made on the occupant of the office. 

This approach, however, has been faulted by some South Africans who feel it is a departure from the normal approach which has been practiced since time immemorial.

That approach did not involve the public or candidates nominating themselves to the post, they said.

The president said the constitution gave him authority to appoint a chief justice – but said he decided on consultations as part of the process.

“I am saying: let a panel do that initial process. I will then take the names to the Judicial Services Commission and they will then do the interviewing,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: “I have not out-sourced that. Anything, in fact, if you like, I have in-sourced the process of selection,” he said.

Ramaphosa was answering questions from the media at the African National Congress head office in Johannesburg on Thursday.

