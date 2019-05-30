Ramaphosa exhorts tournament-bound SA cricket team

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the South African Cricket Team, the Proteas, well for the 2019 World Cup whose tournament kicks off on Thursday.

The 2019 World Cup commences with the first One-Day International that will see South Africa and England square off at the London Oval cricket ground.

“We have a very strong and formidable cricket team and we hope they will continue to fly the South African flag high.

“On behalf of government and all the people of South Africa, we wish them the best for the World Cup.

“May they perform to the best of their ability and make our nation proud,” Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.