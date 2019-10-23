Ramaphosa eyes stronger S/Africa-Russia ties at summit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi for the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit, the presidency said on Wednesday.Ramaphosa joins fellow African leaders and host President Vladimir Putin in attending the two-day Russia-Africa Summit, which kicks off on Wednesday.

The South African leader is expected to address the plenary of the summit, whose agenda is expected to be on strengthening of cooperation between Russia and African countries.

Three thematic pillars of “Forging Economic Ties, Creating Joint Projects and Collaborating in the Humanitarian and Social Sector” will be the centre of discussions between the Africans and their hosts, the presidency said.

The Russia-Africa Summit will also contribute towards the overall objective of addressing the aspirations of African countries, as encapsulated in Agenda 2063, it added.

“As the continental development blueprint, Agenda 2063 calls for a people-centred developmental process that ensures, inter alia, economic diversification and growth in order to eradicate poverty, unemployment and inequality,” the presidency said.

It noted that South Africa’s participation at the inaugural summit is in line with the country’s foreign policy pillar of encouraging South-North cooperation in various technical fields, as well as promoting economic development.

South Africa and Russia have strong bilateral relations which date back to 1992 when the two countries established diplomatic ties.