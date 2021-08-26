International › APA

Ramaphosa in Berlin for G20 meeting on Africa

Published on 26.08.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is attending a G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) summit in Berlin to discuss promoting private investment in Africa that started in the German capital on Thursday, the presidency has said.The G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) was initiated under the G20 German Presidency in 2017 and Pretoria is co-chairing the initiative alongside Berlin, the office said. 

Currently, 12 African countries have joined the initiative. These are Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Togo and Tunisia.

Apart from a G20 Investment Summit, there will be a separate meeting of German and African leaders, it said.

The latter meeting of German and African leaders will discuss ways in which to improve the business environment and increase investment in Africa, the presidency said.

The conference will also discuss vaccine production in Africa, which is key to enabling African countries build back stronger, faster and more inclusively — and ensuring that post-pandemic African economies become more resilient and equitable.

Ramaphosa is also scheduled to have a meeting with the outgoing leader of Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel, to discuss bilateral and regional issues as well.

International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has accompanied the president to the summit which ends on Friday. 

