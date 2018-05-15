Ramaphosa intervenes in troubled provincial gov’t

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has intervened in the running of the troubled North West provincial government by placing it under his administration, the presidency has announced.Parliament confirmed this on Monday following its receipt of a letter from Ramaphosa’s office to evoke Section 100(1) of the Constitution, which allows the national executive to take over the regional government whose beleaguered leadership has been facing violent protests over corruption allegations, leaving the province completely paralysed.

“The office of the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Thandi Modise, received communication on Friday (11 May) from the President of the Republic notifying the House of Cabinet’s decision to invoke Section 100 (1) of the Constitution to address challenges facing the North West Province,” Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

According to the Constitution, when a province “cannot or does not fulfil an executive obligation in terms of the Constitution or legislation, the national executive may intervene” by taking any appropriate steps to ensure fulfilment of that obligation.

“Chairperson Modise is expected to table the President’s letter through Parliament’s official publication, Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports (ATC), for the attention of members of parliament during this week.

“The matter will follow an ordinary course of parliamentary procedure, which includes it being referred to a committee or committees of the House for processing,” Mothapo said.

At the height of the protests in March, Ramaphosa was forced to cut short his engagements at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London to return home and stabilise the situation.

One of the biggest blows faced by the province was the protracted strike in its health department, which has left patients unattended as healthcare workers downed tools due to lack of medicines in the region’s facilities.

To ease the situation, the South African Military Health Service has been deployed to the province, while the national health department placed the provincial health department under administration.

During the president’s meeting with North West Province’s Premier Supra Mahumapelo, the provincial government and political leaders, in a bid to diffuse the protests that saw several buildings being set alight, a number of issues were raised.

According to the president, some of the reasons raised by regional leaders for the protests were issues with Mahumapelo’s poor governance and alleged corruption.

Following the meetings, the premier announced last week that he would resign only to see him the next day reneging and instead decided to take leave of absence from office.

In his place, Mahumapelo appointed North West Province’s Finance, Economic and Enterprise Development head Wendy Nelson to act as premier while he is away.

The NCOP has 180 days to make a decision on whether the national executive followed the correct procedure for its takeover in the North West Province.

“As enjoined by the Constitution, the National Council of Provinces must independently conduct its own assessment that the National Executive observed all procedures and circumstances for the intervention and must make a determination within 180 days,” Mothapo said.