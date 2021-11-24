Ramaphosa, Kenyatta agree to work together on tackling terrorism

The fight against terrorism in Africa can only be won if countries on the continent come together to repel the insurgents, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.Briefing the media on Tuesday after meeting visiting Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ramaphosa said threats by insurgents “should never be seen as a localised or just focusing on one country” as the terrorists “coordinate their activities and are in constant communication.”

“We, therefore, need to respond in a coordinated manner as a continent, and various regions on our continent as far as sharing information, intelligence and working together to withstand and resist and also go after them,” Ramaphosa said.

He noted that cooperation among Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states in tackling an insurgence in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado region was “bearing a great deal of fruit and success.”

“We, as South Africa and SADC, stand ready to give assistance as we also get assistance from friendly sister countries like Kenya, Uganda and many others,” Ramaphosa said.

Kenyatta said “terrorism is not a fight that can be fought by any one country.”

“We must always recognise that, despite them having different names, they are all collectively working together and, therefore, as governments we need to work together,” Kenyatta said.

Kenya is helping fight al-Shabaab terrorists in neighbouring Somalia.