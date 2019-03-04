Ramaphosa, King Mswati discuss bilateral, regional cooperation

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned home from a working visit to eSwatini where he held talks with King Mswati III on a range of bilateral and regional issues, his office said on Monday.The presidency said Ramaphosa’s visit on Sunday formed part of a series of courtesy calls on fellow leaders in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) following his election as South African leader a year ago.

Ramaphosa has already paid similar visits to SADC states of Angola, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique.

“During his visit to the Hlane Royal Residence, President Ramaphosa and His Majesty King Mswati III reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries in discussions that reflected the warmth of relations between the two leaders and the governments and people of the neighbouring states,” the presidency said.

It added: “In this regard they noted with appreciation the ongoing cooperation in many sectors, including trade and investment, security, health and education.”

The presidency said the two leaders directed the ministers of international relations and cooperation in the two countries to convene the Joint Bilateral Commission on Cooperation (JBCC) to oversee the implementation of signed agreements between the two neighbours.

“They further directed that ministers should ensure that the issue of congestion at border posts and other outstanding issues are attended to soonest.

“President Ramaphosa and His Majesty King Mswati III also exchanged views on current developments in the SADC region. They congratulated Nigeria and Senegal for conducting peaceful elections,” the presidency said.