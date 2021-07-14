International › APA

Happening now

Ramaphosa, local leaders in roundtable talks on S/Africa violence

Published on 14.07.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Wednesday meeting political party leaders in a bid to quell the violence that has killed 72 people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.Ramaphosa is consulting with the various leadership to develop a society-wide response to the violence, looting and destruction of property that has seen the arrest of over 1,200 people in the two provinces.

He met with religious leaders from the different faith communities.

According to him, the leaders expressed support for government’s efforts in bringing stability to a number of areas where incidents of unrest were taking place, including the two provinces.

This was his latest consultations with various stakeholders that started on Monday, with a meeting between ministers and business leaders on the situation in the country.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa chaired a National Security Council meeting to assess developments in the country and coordinate the government’s security response to the widespread criminality.

South Africa, which has deployed 2,500 soldiers to support the police in stabilising the situation, also called for a comprehensive response to societal conditions enabling the unfolding events which were triggered by the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court. 

Zuma is currently imprisoned 15 months for this.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top