International › APA

Happening now

Ramaphosa mourns freedom fighter Bizos’ passing

Published on 10.09.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday paid tribute to the late human rights lawyer George Bizos, whose death Wednesday night marks the last main actor in the Nelson Mandela era of freedom fighters.Paying tribute to the 92-year-old activist, Ramaphosa said Bizos – who represented several anti-apartheid activists, including Mandela at the Rivonia treason trial – had “contributed immensely to the attainment of our democracy.”

“The news about George Bizos’ passing is sad news for us South Africans.  He was one of those lawyers who contributed immensely to the attainment of our democracy,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: “He had an incisive legal mind and was one of the architects of our Constitution.”

According to the president, two days ago said he spoke to Bizos’ son Alexi, who told him his father was facing “great difficulties.”

“We bow our heads in honour of the contribution that George Bizos has made to our democracy. We will forever remember his contribution,” Ramaphosa said.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top