Ramaphosa mourns late S/African tycoon

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to late South African business tycoon Jabu Mabuza who died on Wednesday following a two-week battle with coronavirus.The late former Eskom power utility board chairman passed away at the age of 63 from Covid-19 complications.

“My thoughts are with Mr. Mabuza’s family, friends, business associates, employees and members of his global network of business partners and leaders,” Ramaphosa said.

He said Covid-19 had again “struck deep, hard and indiscriminately to deprive our nation of one of our finest and most inspiring compatriots.”

“Jabu Mabuza was a monumental figure in so many terrains of our national life,” the South African leader said.

Mabuza’s humble background as an entrepreneurship began as a taxi driver and owner, and over the years rising to chairing some of South Africa’s largest industrial groups and multinational firms as well.

“He will be remembered for his pathfinder contribution to township and rural economic participation during the apartheid era through his roles in the Southern Africa Black Taxi Association and the Foundation for African Business and Consumer Services,” Ramaphosa said.

Mabuza also championed black economic participation and inclusive growth through his leadership of Business Leadership South Africa and Business Unity South Africa, he noted.