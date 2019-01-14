Ramaphosa mourns soccer legend Masinga

South Africa, the sporting fraternity and football in particular “is poorer after the passing of soccer legend Philemon ‘Chippa Phil’ Masinga, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.The international football star died on Sunday at Johannesburg’s Parktown Hospital after a long illness due to cancer at the age of 49.

Masinga is renowned for his performance as a striker for the famous side that claimed Bafana Bafana’s first and only Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) trophy in 1996, as well as his goal that booked The Boys a ticket to the FIFA World Cup held in 1998 in France.

“We shall forever be grateful to Philemon ‘Chippa’ Masinga, as he was affectionately known, for being part of a collective in his deserved call-ups to Bafana Bafana.

“A collective that helped put South Africa back on the international stage when he scored the 1998 FIFA World Cup qualifier goal,” the president said.

Masinga, a former Bafana Bafana striker, originates from Khuma, Stilfontein in the North West Province. He was admitted to Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp in the province last month, before being transferred to the Johannesburg hospital.

North West Provincial Premier Tebogo Job Mokgoro also paid tribute to Masinga. He had earlier last week visited him in hospital.

Mokgoro said Masinga’s passing was a great loss to, not only the North West Province, but the international football fraternity as well.

“He was one of our soccer development ambassadors who contributed selfishly and significantly to the success of one of the province’s flagship soccer project — the annual Maize Cup Challenge,” the Premier said.

Masinga continued to put South Africa on the international stage when he played for teams in the English Premier League and Italian Serie A League.