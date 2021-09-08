Ramaphosa must resign over sluggish economic performance – Union

International › APA

Published on 08.09.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 1.2% during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the previous three months, but this was not satisfactory enough for the Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) which on Wednesday called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down over his alleged poor handling of the economy.Figures from Statistics South Africa released on Tuesday also showed that the overall unemployment increased to 34.4%, with young people being the most affected. 

SAFTU general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi warned that more jobs would be lost if Ramaphosa’s government did not change its current economic policies.

“Government is refusing to restructure the economy. Government is refusing to abandon liberal policies,” Vavi said.

He added: “Government is refusing to embrace a call that has been made so repeatedly — that the current structure inherited from the colonial apartheid regime will never, ever respond to the crisis of a larger economy — the inclusion of black people (and) the crisis of poverty.” 

Statistics South Africa data showed that contributions to the increase in unemployment during the second quarter came from transport, communication and agriculture, as well as personal services and the accommodation industries.

Despite South Africa’s four consecutive quarters of growth, the economy is 1.4% smaller than it was before the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country in March 2020, Statistics South Africa said.

