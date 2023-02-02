Ramaphosa nominates Molemela as supreme court president

President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of his consideration to appoint Justice Mahube Molemela as president of South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya announced on Thursday.“The position of the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal has been vacant following the appointment of Justice Maya to the position of the Deputy Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court with effect from 01 September 2022,” Magwenya said.

Molemela is currently a judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa has, through Zondo, invited the Judicial Service Commission to advise on the suitability of Molemela to hold the office of president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

He said Ramaphosa is obliged by law to consult JSC before appointing president and deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Molemela’s judicial career spans over 15 years, having first been appointed as a judge of the Free State Division of the High Court in 2008.

She served as judge president of the Free State Division of the High Court for three years before her elevation to the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2018.