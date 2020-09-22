International › APA

Happening now

Ramaphosa on bed rest after common cold bout – Official

Published on 22.09.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been forced to go on bed rest following a bout of common cold, his spokesman has announced.Acting presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale told the media that Ramaphosa was down with a common cold.

“The president has a common cold and is taking a bed rest,” Seale told journalists.

This was also confirmed by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, who said Ramaphosa was “too sick” to carry out his duties.

According to Mthembu, Ramaphosa has had to miss meetings as a result of the illness.

The president was expected to address the virtual 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly this week.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top