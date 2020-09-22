Ramaphosa on bed rest after common cold bout – Official

Published on 22.09.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been forced to go on bed rest following a bout of common cold, his spokesman has announced.Acting presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale told the media that Ramaphosa was down with a common cold.

“The president has a common cold and is taking a bed rest,” Seale told journalists.

This was also confirmed by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, who said Ramaphosa was “too sick” to carry out his duties.

According to Mthembu, Ramaphosa has had to miss meetings as a result of the illness.

The president was expected to address the virtual 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly this week.