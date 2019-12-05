Ramaphosa orders S/African Airways to be placed under business rescue

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the embattled South African Airways (SAA) to be placed under a business rescue plan, a parliamentary committee said on Thursday.Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts said Ramaphosa had sent it communication to confirm that he had decided that the national airline must be placed under a business rescue plan in order to save it from total collapse.

The SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011, is dependent on government bailouts to remain solvent. It suffered a loss of US$360 million last year and is expected to lose $333 million this year.

The government recently funded the national carrier to the tune of $367 million, with a commitment to pay off some $600 million of its debt in order to keep it afloat, the parliamentary committee’s records show.

The flag carrier suffered a weeklong crippling strike last month which forced it to cancel hundreds of flights, thereby pushing it to the brink of collapse.

Ramaphosa, who is currently on a whirlwind working tour of West Africa, is reported to have called for a change of approach on SAA in his communication to the committee.

He therefore instructed the government to implement a voluntary business rescue process, the parliamentary committee said.

In a business rescue process, a specialist administrator takes control of a company with the aim of rehabilitating it to improve its chances of surviving or to secure a better return for creditors than they would get from a liquidation, according to business analysts.