Ramaphosa pledges to address welfare of S/Africa’s war veterans

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africa’s war veterans that their concerns would be addressed as a matter of duty and honour for their contribution in the country’s liberation and freedom, his office said on Wednesday.According to the presidency on Wednesday, Ramaphosa held a meeting with the struggle veterans to discuss outstanding issues concerning the latter’s welfare and well-being.

In a statement, the presidency said the meeting discussed progress made so far during discussions led by Deputy President David Mabuza, who chairs a ministerial high-level task team appointed to look into the veterans’ grievances.

“While consensus has been reached on a number of critical points, discussions and engagements will continue to resolve outstanding issues,” the statement quoted the president as saying.

It said Ramaphosa commended the constructive, principled manner in which the military veterans had raised their concerns and he assured them that these issues would be resolved.

“A country that does not look after its military veterans, who sacrificed to help all South Africans to attain freedom, is a country with no appreciation of its foundation and past — and therefore a country with no future,” the president said as quoted by the presidency.

The high office said Ramaphosa also highlighted that more work would be done, engagement needed to continue on some of the issues, and that implementation should be monitored in areas that were ready for implementation.

Mabuza said his task team would continue to engage various government stakeholders – including ministers and provincial premiers – to implement what has been agreed to so far and to strengthen government’s support to the military veterans.

A follow-up meeting of the task teem will be held early in the New Year, the presidency said.