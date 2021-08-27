Ramaphosa pushes for investment in Africa, vaccination during German summit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is pushing for more Covid-19 vaccinations and investment in Africa during his Germany visit that has brought together 13 African leaders to meet host Chancellor Angela Merkel in the capital Berlin on Friday.Ramaphosa, who arrived in Berlin on Thursday, said he and Merkel would discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues as part of a busy two-day G20 Compact with Africa summit.

The initiative included other African economies of Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.

These countries would participate in a special meeting of African leaders, a gathering known as a G20 Compact with Africa.

This forum was set up in 2017 and it is designed to promote private investment, especially from Europe into the African continent.

Ramaphosa’s visit would be full of discussions on how to support and increase foreign investment in Africa, the president said.

The discussions would also provide an opportunity for Ramaphosa and German businesses operating in South Africa to have robust discussions about some of the challenges and opportunities of doing business in the country, the presidency said.

International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has accompanied the president to the summit which ends on Friday.