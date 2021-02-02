Ramaphosa receives S/Africa’s first Covid-19 vaccine doses

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday received South Africa’s first batch of one million coronavirus vaccine doses at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and other senior officials welcomed the much-awaited life-saving Covid-19 drugs soon after they arrived from India.

Pushing back on misinformation concerning the administering of the vaccines, Ramaphosa said no South African would be forced to take the injections.

He, however, said his government had targeted the first one million shots of the vaccine to inoculate healthcare workers amid a surge in infections fuelled by a new variant of the coronavirus.

“Once we have completed the vaccination of healthcare workers, we will move to Phase Two of the national vaccine strategy which will include essential workers, people over 60 years old, and people with comorbidities (other diseases).

Phase Three of the vaccination programme would target the rest of the population, he said.

Speaking Monday night after his airport trip, Ramaphosa also announced the lifting of a ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol, a move welcomed by the tourism industry and its related sectors like breweries and wineries nationwide.

Ramaphosa said that a decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases meant the country could begin to ease some of the restrictions under the current Level 3 lockdown.

Other developments in the easing of the restrictions were the lessening of the curfew hours, the allowance of only 50 people at faith-based gatherings when indoors and the limiting to only 100 people when prayers are held outdoors, he said.

Outdoor adventurers are expected to rejoice following the reopening of public places like beaches, dams, rivers, parks and public swimming pools as announced by the president.

“These changes have been made possible by the significant reduction in Covid-19 hospital admissions across all provinces, reducing the pressure on beds and hospital personnel,” Ramaphosa said.