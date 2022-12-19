International › APA

Ramaphosa reelected ANC president

Published on 19.12.2022 at 11h21 by APA News

After a tense couple of weeks, South Africa’s ruling African National Congress have reelected under-fire president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.Ramaphosa brushed aside the challenge of his main opponent Zweli Mkhize after polling 579 votes to retain his leadership of the ANC, a party rocked by division over his farmgate scandal.

According to the constitution, the leader of the ruling party automatically takes charge of the country.

The ANC has been in power in post-apartheid South Africa since the advent of black majority rule in 1994. 

