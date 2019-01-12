Ramaphosa rues ANC ‘factionalism’

Factionalism and patronage have diminished the ability of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party to lead the process of transformation and fulfill its mandate to the people, party and state president Cyril Ramaphosa said in Durban on Saturday.Ramaphosa said this when he delivered the ANC’s 2019 election manifesto at the fully packed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, the Indian Ocean port city.

The party, especially after its recent elective conference that saw Ramaphosa taking over its presidency, has been torn in two – with one faction supporting the Zuma side and the other behind his successor.

Patronage has seen ANC members killing each other over the awarding of local government contracts, especially in the KwaZulu Natal Province, Zuma’s home region, which has had multiple gun violence ending in deaths.

“As the ANC, we admit our shortcomings. We accept the criticism of the people and we are hard at work to correct our mistakes,” he told thousands of colourfully dressed ANC supporters at the stadium.

The president said the last 25 years have demonstrated the “enormity and complexity” of the task of redressing the country’s past injustices and advancing fundamental change for the benefit of all.

“However, the last 25 years have also shown the great power of a nation working as one to achieve a common goal. The last 25 years have shown South Africans to be resourceful, resilient and determined,” he said.

Ramaphosa also acknowledged that state capture and corruption have “weakened” some public institutions, “undermined effective governance and contributed to the poor performance of our country.”

He said his party was in Durban on Saturday to present a plan that the ANC had “forged together” to respond to the challenges of the present unemployment, poverty and inequality.

“The 2019 elections provide an opportunity to restore our democratic institutions and to return our country to a path of transformation, growth and development,” he said.