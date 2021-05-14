Ramaphosa sends best wishes as S/Africa’s Muslims celebrate Eid

International › APA

Published on 14.05.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday sent best wishes to South Africa’s Muslims who are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, an occasion marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.“On behalf of all the people of South Africa, I wish our Muslim brethren well on this auspicious day of family, community and collegiality,” Ramaphosa said.

The president said that to witness the great sacrifice that Muslims made during Ramadan, in line with their commitment to their Islamic faith, was always “deeply humbling.”

He thanked the Umma (Muslim community) for its contribution to the national effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic since it broke out in the country in March 2020.

“Beyond the already rigorous demands of fasting, Muslims in South Africa, like people of other faiths, curtailed aspects of their worship such as praying in congregation for our common good in the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

He urged the Umma and other South Africans to remain vigilant against the pandemic — and to continue in complying with the existing protocols in the interest of the health and safety of all.

“Sadly, for many Muslims around the world, this joyful day of Eid-ul-Fitr has been marred by hardship, deprivation and violence in places like Palestine.

“We express our collective abhorrence of the violence being perpetrated against the Palestinian people, and reaffirm our solidarity with their struggle for nationhood and self-determination,” Ramaphosa said.

The holy month of Ramadan started on 12 April. During this period Muslims engaged in prayerful devotion, fasting, other forms of abstention and acts of charity worldwide. 

