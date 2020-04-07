Ramaphosa sends best wishes to hospitalised British PM

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday sent best wishes to hospitalised British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, assuring him that “we shall overcome” the coronavirus pandemic.Johnson, who had been in isolation for the virus until two days ago when he was admitted to a London hospital, is said to be feeling better after being administered with four bottles of oxygen in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to his office on Tuesday.

In a Twitter message, Ramaphosa told Johnson that “despite the world going through a challenging period, we shall overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ramaphosa’s tweet to the British leader was one of several by world leaders who sent messages of support to Johnson who was taken to the ICU after his coronavirus symptoms worsened on Monday.

While he is not yet on a ventilator, his office said he had a persistent high temperature.

Britain has about 52,000 COVID-19 cases and thousands have died from the deadly pandemic, according to reports.