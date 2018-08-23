Ramaphosa sends best wishes to S/Africa’s Muslim community

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his warmest wishes to the Muslim community in South Africa and around the world on the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, his office said on Thursday.Over 2,500 Muslims from South Africa have travelled to Saudi Arabia to join an estimated two million Muslims from around the world for the Hajj pilgrimage.

“The president wishes pilgrims well in their prayers and sacrifices and wishes them a safe return,” the presidency said.

Eid-ul-Adha commemorates Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael in obedience to God, and coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Islam’s holiest city.

This Eid and pilgrimage is about sacrifice, compassion and remembrance that equality is the cornerstone of Islam, according to the faithful of Islam.