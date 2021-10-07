Ramaphosa sends best wishes to Tutu on 90th anniversary

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his best wishes and “warmest congratulations” to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu who turns 90 years old on Thursday.“You continue to remind us that fellowship, solidarity, charity and compassion for the vulnerable are values common to us all. And that we should strive to live by them each day,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: “We are further reminded that, taking up the struggle for equality and social justice, is not the responsibility of only government, civil society organisations or the clergy — but of us all.”

The president expressed his “deep regard to Tutu for a life that has been well-lived in honesty, integrity, fearlessness and service to humanity in South Africa and globally.”

He acknowledged the moral and ethical guidance the retired archbishop had provided to the nation after liberation.

“At times, when we have found ourselves losing our way, you have taken us well to task. For nearly three decades, yours has been a voice of conscience, guiding us and motivating us to do better by our people,” Ramaphosa said.

The president also paid tribute to him for his role as a fighter in the cause for human rights, for equality and for social justice in the 59 years since his ordination.

Tutu is a globally renowned former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town and Johannesburg, and a 1984 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.