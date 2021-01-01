Ramaphosa sends New Year message to S/Africans after ‘difficult year’

Wishing fellow South Africans to have “a happy and healthy 2021” in his New Year message, President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that the just-ended year 2020 was “a difficult year rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.”Speaking in a televised address Thursday night, the president told the nation that the pandemic had also brought out the spirit of “ubuntu” or humanity from South Africans as they took responsibility for each other’s well-being by donating their time, energy and resources in their communities.

In his message, the South African leader made special mention of frontline workers, including health and social service staff, who braved the Covid-19 storm, saying they had worked tirelessly throughout the year.

“We have a duty to protect them from harm and fatigue by acting responsibly,” he said, urging everyone to continue social distancing, wearing face masks, sanitising hands and spaces.

Over one million people have contracted Covid-19, while more than 28,000 have died since the start of the pandemic in South Africa in March last year.

Apart from Covid-19, the country was also dealt with another horrific pandemic involving gender-based violence — whose victims were mainly women and children, he said.

“Even as we were struck by the coronavirus, we had to confront another pandemic which has long plagued our nation,” the president said.

“We mourn the many women and children who lost their lives at the hands of men. We think of the many more who have had to endure rape and beatings, abusive relationships and sexual harassment,” he said.

“We think of the many children who have been injured and traumatised by adults — the very people who are responsible for their well-being and safety.

“And yet, in the face of both of these pandemics, South Africans have remained resolute,” Ramaphosa added.