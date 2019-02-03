Ramaphosa shoots warning at ‘tainted’ ANC leaders

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) leaders who have been implicated in various corruption-probing commissions of inquiry currently underway must come forward to account for their misdeeds, President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned.Ramaphosa, who is the party’s president, said this when he launched the ANC manifesto in the Northern Cape Province on Saturday.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters at the Galshewe Stadium in Kimberley‚ a town known for its diamond mines, Ramaphosa said the corruption and wrongdoing revealed at the commissions must never happen again, adding the truth revealed at the inquiries “must set us free”.

He added: “Those among us that have been found to have been involved in wrongdoing must come forward themselves and be accountable for what they may have done”.

Ramaphosa said the country could go return to the wrong things revealed at the various commissions.

“We want to truly change our ways‚” he said.

Ramaphosa’s comments followed similar views expressed on Friday evening at an ANC gala dinner in Kimberly that the commissions of inquiry were a moment of redemption for the ANC government.

The Zondo commission of inquiry investigating state capture has heard how senior ANC leaders were bribed or benefited from corruption-accused company like Bosasa.