Ramaphosa suspends minister for violating lockdown rules

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday took out his long whip against errant Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, suspending her for two months for violating the country’s lockdown regulations.Clearly angered over a picture showing Ndabeni-Abrahams sharing a meal with her friends on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the minister would not be paid for one month and the law would take its course for her actions.

The president, after ordering her to apologise for the embarrassing and illegal misconduct, has appointed Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, to act in Ndabeni-Abrahams’ position.

While Ndabeni-Abrahams has subsequently apologised to South Africans for breaking the lockdown regulations, there has been no indication from the presidency if her sentiments were accepted by the head of state or not.

The minister violated the lockdown regulations when she visited former Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana’s home to have lunch.

Manana has also apologised for the lunch incident.

Over 17,000 people have been arrested in South Africa for breaking the stay-at-home rules or gathering in a group of more than 50 people. The country is now in the second week of a 21-day nationwide lockdown ordered by Ramaphosa last month.

Among those arrested is a couple that was picked up at its wedding party in Richards Bay in the Eastern Cape Province.