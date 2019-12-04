Ramaphosa takes diplomatic charm offensive to West Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday started a working visit to three West African countries, his office has said.According to the presidency, Ramaphosa kicked off the visit in Guinea on Wednesday, with Ghana and Togo to follow on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

“The visits take place in the context of strengthening the already existing bilateral, political and economic relations between South Africa and the sister countries,” the high office said.

South Africa is one of the largest foreign direct investors in Ghana, mainly in mining, communication, beverages, retail and franchising.

Several South African companies are operating in Ghana, including telecommunications giant MTN, AngloGold Ashanti, Shoprite, Goldfields, Standard Bank, First National Bank, Barclays/Absa, Multichoice and South African Airways.

South African businesses have significant footprints in Guinea and Togo as well. Some of the major South African companies operating in these countries include MTN, AngloGold Ashanti, Gateway Africa, Plan Africa Holding Guinea SARL and UBU Holdings.

South African bank Nedbank is a shareholder in the Lomé-headquartered West African bank, Ecobank.

The office said the visit was set to provide an opportunity for South Africa to explore new areas of cooperation with Guinea, Ghana and Togo, and to promote increased trade and investment flows to the benefit of the peoples of the four countries.

“The visits will also create a platform for President Ramaphosa to engage with his counterparts on matters of mutual interest in South Africa’s quest for a peaceful and prosperous continent in line with the aspirations of AU Agenda 2063 as well as the reform of the global governance system,” the presidency said.