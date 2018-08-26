Ramaphosa urges Zimbabwe’s leaders to accept poll court ruling

With Zimbabwe’s President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa expected to be sworn-in on Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged Zimbabwe’s leaders to accept the country’s court ruling that Mnangagwa is now a duly-elected leader of the country.Ramaphosa’s appeal on Saturday to his fellow neighbouring leaders follows Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court ruling on Friday in favour of Mnangagwa as the winner of the disputed July presidential polls which gave him a narrow victory over opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa, the opposition head and leader of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, challenged Mnangagwa’s victory and presidential election results, taking the the matter to court last week.

But the court on Friday validated the results that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission released on 3 August that Mnangagwa was the victor.

Delivering the verdict, Chief Justice Luke Malaba said Chamisa failed to prove his case that the polls were full of irregularities as alleged to annul the results.

Ramaphosa said all those involved in the court case should accept the decision of the court.

“It is important going forward that all parties work towards lasting peace, unity and prosperity in Zimbabwe.”