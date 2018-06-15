Ramaphosa welcomes S/Africa’s Vision 2030 project

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he has welcomed an initiative dubbed Indlulamithi South African Scenarios, a development project aimed at achieving the country’s vision by the year 2030.The initiative towards achieving Vision 2030 is an independent initiative drawn up by respected academic Somadoda Fikeni, multinational gold miner Anglo American and the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA), the president said in Pretoria on Thursday.

The project is aimed at framing a national conversation, beyond the current national trajectory, to answer the question: “What would a socially cohesive South Africa look like, and to what degree is it attainable by 2030?” Ramaphosa said.

The Indlulamithi South Africans Scenarios Vision 2030 considers, among other things, the economy, work and society, environmental justice, reconciliation and redress and crime and safety, he said.

Ramaphosa received a briefing on the project during his meeting with the drafters of Vision 2030 attended by Fikeni and steering committee members of the project.

The president said he welcomed the initiative, saying any nation that sought progress and development must be able to first envision the outcome of that vision.

“The Indlulamithi Scenarios help the country understand the possible paths it can take and what needs to be done now to ensure that it takes the path of greatest cohesion, prosperity and equality,” Ramaphosa said.

The Indlulamithi South African Scenarios’ Vision 2030 will be launched on 21 June.