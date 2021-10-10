Ramaphosa welcomes Zuma’s pro-ANC campaign stance

While President Cyril Ramaphosa had not seen a video of former president Jacob Zuma encouraging people to vote for the African National Congress, he said on Saturday that he welcomed the gesture from “a loyal member of the party.”Ramaphosa said this when asked by reporters if he had seen the video released by the JG Zuma Foundation on social media showing Zuma encouraging people to vote for the ANC.

In the video, Zuma said while he was not satisfied with some things, he would still vote for the ruling party.

“I haven’t seen the video that you are talking about of former president Zuma encouraging voters to vote,” Ramaphosa said in Umbumbulu south of Durban while campaigning for the ANC ahead municipal elections set for 1 November.

He added: “But I would expect him, as a loyal member of the ANC and as a former leader of the ANC to encourage our voters to vote.”

Ramaphosa wished the former president a speedy recovery.

“But as we have often said, we wish former president Jacob Zuma well. We want him to recover. And we want him to regain his strength and his health,” the president said.