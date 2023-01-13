International › APA

Ramaphosa worried about worsening power cuts

Published on 13.01.2023 at 12h21 by APA News

President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that the country’s current rolling power cuts have reached national crisis level and were a source of frustration for both business and the people of South Africa.Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Thursday that Ramaphosa was concerned about the adverse impact of loadshedding on small businesses and the economy as a whole. 

“The president has been briefed regularly on the situation at Eskom. He has had several engagements with Minister Pravin Gordhan under whose portfolio power utility Eskom is under,” Magwenya told journalists.

He said that the national energy crisis had reached such a critical stage that National Joint Operation and Intelligence Structures meetings, chaired by Ramaphosa, would convene on Friday and Saturday in efforts to thrash out solutions to the problem.

Eskom announced earlier this week that it implementing Stage 6 loadshedding until further notice due to depressed power generation in the country. 

