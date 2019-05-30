Ramaphosa’s new cabinet ‘reflects gender parity

An equal number of 28 men and women have been appointed to lead the South African government in a cabinet that celebrates gender equality in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.The 28-member cabinet of senior ministers, not including the president and his deputy, has at least one deputy minister.
In some instances, the senior ministers have two deputies to assist them in the combined ministries.
Ramaphosa’s reduced cabinet, which used to have 36 senior ministers and an equal number of deputies, has been applauded for its inclusion of gender equality.
This development comes from the 1997 Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit resolution that Nelson Mandela chaired in Blantyre (Malawi) requiring SADC states to mainstream the 50-50 gender campaign in all government activities.
The president said he had reduced the cabinet from 36 to 28 minister as part of his plans to reconfigure the state to make it more efficient and accountable to the people.
To do this he merged several but similar ministries into one, such as Trade and Industry to be part of Economic Development, Higher Education and Training combined with Science and Technology, he said.
With half of the ministers being women and a number of young people thrown into the mix, Ramaphosa’s announcement follows weeks of speculation about who would be included and who would be left out from the previous cabinet.
In this regard, there have been senior ministers who have been left out from a Cabinet line-up they have occupied since Mandela’s cabinet.
The list of the cabinet line-up:
President – Cyril Ramaphosa
Deputy President – David Mabuza
Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development – Thoko Didiza
Deputy Ministers – Sdumo Dlamini and Mcebisi Skwatsha
Minister of Basic Education – Angie Motshekga
Deputy Minister – Regina Mhaule
Minister of Communications – Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Deputy Minister – Pinky Kekana
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs – Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Deputy Ministers – Parks Tau and Obed Bapela
Minister of Defence and Military Veterans – Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
Deputy Minister – Thabang Makwetla
Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries – Barbara Creecy
Deputy Minister – Maggie Sotyu
Minister of Employment and Labour – Thulas Nxesi
Deputy Minister – Boitumelo Moloi
Minister of Finance – Tito Mboweni
Deputy Minister – David Masondo
Minister of Health – Zwelini Mkhize
Deputy Minister – Joe Phaahla
Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology – Blade Nzimande
Deputy Minister – Buti Manamela
Minister of Home Affairs – Aaron Motsoaledi
Deputy Minister – Njabulo Nzuza
Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation – Lindiwe Sisulu
Deputy Ministers – Pam Tshwete and David Mahlobo
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation – Naledi Pandor
Deputy Ministers – Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services – Ronald Lamola
Deputy Ministers – John Jeffery and Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy – Gwede Mantashe
Deputy Minister – Bavelile Hlongwa
Minister of Police – Bheki Cele
Deputy Minister – Cassel Mathale
Minister in the Presidency – Jackson Mthembu
Deputy Minister in the Presidency – Thembi Siweya
Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities – Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.
Deputy Minister – Hlengiwe Mkhize
Minister of Public Enterprises – Pravin Gordhan
Deputy Minister – Phumulo Masualle
Minister of Public Service and Administration – Senzo Mchunu
Deputy Minister – Sindy Chikunga
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure – Patricia de Lille
Deputy Minister – Noxolo Kiviet
Minister of Small Business Development – Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Deputy Minister – Rosemary Capa
Minister of Social Development – Lindiwe Zulu
Deputy Minister – Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu
Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture – Nathi Mthethwa
Deputy Minister – Nocawe Mafu
Minister of State Security – Ayanda Dlodlo
Deputy Minister – Zizi Kodwa
Minister of Tourism – Nkhensani Kubayi Ngubane.
Deputy Minister – Fish Mahlalela
Minister of Trade and Industry – Ebrahim Patel
Deputy Ministers – Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina
Minister of Transport – Fikile Mbalula
Deputy Minister – Dikeledi Magadzi