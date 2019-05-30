Ramaphosa’s new cabinet ‘reflects gender parity

An equal number of 28 men and women have been appointed to lead the South African government in a cabinet that celebrates gender equality in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.The 28-member cabinet of senior ministers, not including the president and his deputy, has at least one deputy minister.

In some instances, the senior ministers have two deputies to assist them in the combined ministries.

Ramaphosa’s reduced cabinet, which used to have 36 senior ministers and an equal number of deputies, has been applauded for its inclusion of gender equality.

This development comes from the 1997 Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit resolution that Nelson Mandela chaired in Blantyre (Malawi) requiring SADC states to mainstream the 50-50 gender campaign in all government activities.

The president said he had reduced the cabinet from 36 to 28 minister as part of his plans to reconfigure the state to make it more efficient and accountable to the people.

To do this he merged several but similar ministries into one, such as Trade and Industry to be part of Economic Development, Higher Education and Training combined with Science and Technology, he said.

With half of the ministers being women and a number of young people thrown into the mix, Ramaphosa’s announcement follows weeks of speculation about who would be included and who would be left out from the previous cabinet.

In this regard, there have been senior ministers who have been left out from a Cabinet line-up they have occupied since Mandela’s cabinet.

The list of the cabinet line-up:

President – Cyril Ramaphosa

Deputy President – David Mabuza

Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development – Thoko Didiza

Deputy Ministers – Sdumo Dlamini and Mcebisi Skwatsha

Minister of Basic Education – Angie Motshekga

Deputy Minister – Regina Mhaule

Minister of Communications – Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Deputy Minister – Pinky Kekana

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs – Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Deputy Ministers – Parks Tau and Obed Bapela

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans – Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Deputy Minister – Thabang Makwetla

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries – Barbara Creecy

Deputy Minister – Maggie Sotyu

Minister of Employment and Labour – Thulas Nxesi

Deputy Minister – Boitumelo Moloi

Minister of Finance – Tito Mboweni

Deputy Minister – David Masondo

Minister of Health – Zwelini Mkhize

Deputy Minister – Joe Phaahla

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology – Blade Nzimande

Deputy Minister – Buti Manamela

Minister of Home Affairs – Aaron Motsoaledi

Deputy Minister – Njabulo Nzuza

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation – Lindiwe Sisulu

Deputy Ministers – Pam Tshwete and David Mahlobo

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation – Naledi Pandor

Deputy Ministers – Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services – Ronald Lamola

Deputy Ministers – John Jeffery and Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy – Gwede Mantashe

Deputy Minister – Bavelile Hlongwa

Minister of Police – Bheki Cele

Deputy Minister – Cassel Mathale

Minister in the Presidency – Jackson Mthembu

Deputy Minister in the Presidency – Thembi Siweya

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities – Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Deputy Minister – Hlengiwe Mkhize

Minister of Public Enterprises – Pravin Gordhan

Deputy Minister – Phumulo Masualle

Minister of Public Service and Administration – Senzo Mchunu

Deputy Minister – Sindy Chikunga

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure – Patricia de Lille

Deputy Minister – Noxolo Kiviet

Minister of Small Business Development – Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Deputy Minister – Rosemary Capa

Minister of Social Development – Lindiwe Zulu

Deputy Minister – Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture – Nathi Mthethwa

Deputy Minister – Nocawe Mafu

Minister of State Security – Ayanda Dlodlo

Deputy Minister – Zizi Kodwa

Minister of Tourism – Nkhensani Kubayi Ngubane.

Deputy Minister – Fish Mahlalela

Minister of Trade and Industry – Ebrahim Patel

Deputy Ministers – Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina

Minister of Transport – Fikile Mbalula

Deputy Minister – Dikeledi Magadzi