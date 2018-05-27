Ramaphosa’s rating soars as he clocks 100 days

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday clocked 100 days with a public rating soaring above 60 percent.Ramaphosa succeeded Jacob Zuma as the country’s leader after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) decided to remove his predecessor over corruption allegations.

As he clocks his first one hundred days at the Union Buildings, which is the seat of government in Pretoria, the president’s score card is a mixture of optimism coupled with harsh economic realities, wage strikes, tax increases and runaway food prices.

Ramaphosa was sworn in as South African president following a week of unprecedented political events which led to the postponement of the State of the Nation Address and Zuma’s resignation.

Although Ramaphosa, aged 66, took over government at a time the economy was not doing very well with spiraling unemployment and downgrades by the world’s ratings agencies, many South Africans believe the president is so far steering the ship of state in the right direction.

His approval rating of 65 percent is on par with that of his predecessors, Presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma at the 100-day mark.

Both Mbeki and Zuma scored 66 percent and 68 percent, respectively, by the time they reached their 100th days in office.

The South African Citizens’ Survey (Sacs) on people’s attitudes towards political leadership and the direction in which the country is moving, had found that 65 percent of its respondents were satisfied with Ramaphosa’s performance as president so far.

Sacs is conducted once a month by Citizen Surveys and is based on face-to-face interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1,300 respondents on topics including politics, economics, social issues and food security.

The survey found that 65 percent of respondents felt favourably inclined towards Ramaphosa in March, up from 57 percent in February.

Almost two thirds of respondents thought he was doing a good job.

Some analysts agreed with these sentiments, adding Ramaphosa has displayed his business acumen and listening skills in the face of economic pressures during his first 100 days in office.

“We think the president has moved quickly to address some of the low-hanging fruit that needed improvement, but the jury is still out on whether the president will have the necessary support to address the harder issues,” University of Stellenbosch’s Bureau for Economic Research (BER) senior economist Hugo Pienaar said.

But Pienaar said reform of the labour and education sectors are likely to be necessary in order for South Africa to achieve higher longer-term GDP growth rates.

“In addition, more needs to be done to reduce the cost of doing business in South Africa,” he said.

Business Unity South Africa Chief Executive Tanya Cohen agreed, saying the election of Ramaphosa had been a notable contributor to the revival of business and investor confidence in the country.

The Rand Merchant Bank/BER business confidence index (BCI) jumped by 11-index points from 34 in 2017 (fourth quarter) to 45 in 2018 (first quarter) following his election.

The two organisations described such a big increase between quarters as rare, adding that since 1975 confidence increased by 11 index points or more, on only 15 occasions.

The most notable achievements of Ramaphosa in his first 100 days in office have been his interventions at state-owned entities (SOEs) – like power supplier Eskom and South African Airways – where he has been seen as a new broom sweeping away years of corruption and maladministration under Zuma.

He has also pushed through a new minimum wage, moved in to address challenges at South African Revenue Service (SARS), the country’s tax collector, and appointed investment envoys assigned to bring more than $100 billion worth of investments into the country.

The interventions at SOEs comprised the finalisation of turn-around strategies with a specific focus on mandate positioning and market development, strengthening of corporate governance structures, and stabilising finances.

The Presidency said at Eskom, where Ramaphosa put in place a new board, the interventions have had a direct impact in the stabilisation of electricity supply while mitigating the effects of load shedding.

The measures also included the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Finance Officer, stabilisation of executive management and strengthening the board, while working with the Public Enterprises Ministry and National Treasury (Ministry of Finance) to address some of the pressing funding shortfalls of the institution.

At the national airline SAA, a 90-day Action Plan was successfully implemented and new turn-around strategy developed and adopted by Cabinet in June 2015.

“Currently, government is in the process of finalising the appointment of a new board of directors at SAA as part of efforts to ensure good corporate governance,” the Presidency said.

The interventions have been largely welcomed.

“Overall, we think the interventions have been positive and helped to improve both business and consumer confidence. Also of importance were the immediate actions to address the liquidity issues at Eskom by appointing a credible interim CEO and putting in place a new board.

“Indications of institutional renewal at other key state institutions, including SARS, have also been positively received as an indication of the president’s anti-corruption and open for business drive,” Pienaar said.

The Cabinet reshuffle, as well as the reconstitution of many of the boards of state owned enterprises, was also seen by Business Unity South Africa as signalling a new era of “ethical, accountable leadership and good governance”.

“This has translated into improvements in business confidence; strengthening of local currency; and more positive reviews by ratings agencies and international investors, as expressed during the international investor road show undertaken by Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene in March this year,” the organisation said.

And soon after taking office, Ramaphosa promised to convene a jobs summit within the next few months to align the efforts of every sector and every stakeholder behind the imperative of job creation.

The summit will look at what the country’s needs to do “to ensure our economy grows and becomes more productive, that companies invest on a far greater scale, that workers are better equipped, and that our economic infrastructure is expanded,” the presidency said.

Recently, the president followed up on his promise to launch the youth employment service (YES) initiative, which will place unemployed youth in paid internships in companies across the economy.

Some say the president has also moved to unite the nation around one common goal and patriotism through his “thuma mina (self help)” message.

Like any leader, Ramaphosa has already had his challenges – with land invasions, service delivery protests being the most notable of these.

One political analyst believed that the issue of land was one of the major thorny issues that Ramaphosa would have to carefully manoeuvre through – and one that could define his presidency’s successes or failures.

“The land question is at the height of the political agenda and its resolution is urgent. How President Ramaphosa is seen to be leading or brokering a solution on this issue will be crucial,” Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni said.

In his State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa had said he would be guided by the resolutions of the 54th National Conference of the governing party on the issue of land.

Those resolutions included the approach that land would be expropriated without compensation.

“We are determined that expropriation without compensation should be implemented in a way that increases agricultural production, improves food security and ensures that the land is returned to those from whom it was taken under colonialism and apartheid,” the president said in February.

Significantly, Mnguni said going forward, Ramaphosa’s movements in government are likely to be constantly limited by the internal dynamics within the governing party.

“The debate on land is very important for him going forward. But there are other issues that he would want to intervene on but his interventions unfortunately rely on the balance of power and internal consideration within the ANC,” he said.

Economically, Cohen said going forward, business would like to see the president maintain the focus on accountability and ethical leadership, building capacity within the State so as to implement stable, coherent, evidence based policies.

“This will provide the foundation to enable long-term sustainable and inclusive growth, employment and social development,” she said.

Pienaar said a public sector wage agreement that is contained around the projected CPI inflation rate will be important for the country’s fiscal position, as well as how the major credit rating agencies view South Africa.

The country’s new mining charter also needs to be finalised speedily and should preferably have a buy-in clause from the major mining houses, he added.