Rangers Int’l FC beat Bantu FC of Lesotho 2-1 in CAF competition

Rangers International Football Club of Nigeria on Sunday defeated Bantu FC of Lesotho 2-1 in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) competition.The match played in Enugu in south-eastern Nigeria saw the visitors take the lead in the 13th minute of the match through Lethlohonolo Fothoane.

Rangers got the equalizer through Ajani Ibrahim in the 18th minute and Godwin Aguda scored the second goal for Rangers before the interval to bring the score line to 2-1 in favour of the home team.

According to local media reports, the two teams could not any goals in the second half which saw both teams waste several scoring chances.

With this victory, Rangers have qualified for the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup tournament on a 4-2 aggregate score line.

Rangers International had earlier defeated Bantu FC 2-1 in the first leg played in Lesotho.