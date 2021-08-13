Rebecca Enonchong is finally free, all charges dropped

Tech guru Rebecca Enonchong has finally been released and all charges have been dropped.

The tech guru was arrested last Tuesday in Douala and detained at the Gendarmerie Legion under verbal orders from the Attorney General for ‘contempt of court’.

She spent three night at the Gendarmerie as her lawyers, eight in numbers failed to secure a release for her.

News of her arrest and detention sparked outrage on social media and a campaign dubbed Free Rebecca saw the light of the day.

Many voices including prominent personalities like the former United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy and the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Richard Bail requested for her unconditional release, deploring the consequences of such an arrest.

After many failed attempts to meet the attorney General, the lawyers finally succeeded this Friday and the tech entrepreneur has been released and all charges dropped.

“I’m free!! All charges dropped! We can retire the #FreeRebecca hashtag. So immensely grateful to all of you for believing in me and supporting me. She wrote on her twitter account few minutes ago.